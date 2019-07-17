Gracie M. Constance entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2019 at the age of 65. Survived by her husband, Claiborne Constance; daughter, Christian Constance; grandchildren, DeAundre Constance, Carl Mingo, Jr. and Denym Constance. Preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Parker; father, Felton Parker, Sr.; 3 brothers; 2 sisters and a host of aunts and uncles. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 19, 2019