Grady C. Caldwell Jr. 83 born December 25th, 1936 in Shreveport, LA. A resident in Baton Rouge for many years passed away on April 5th, 2020. He was one of two children, one of deceased Mildred Duggan. He was employed by Gulf States Utilities as a lineman and relay technician of 32 years and retired from the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed many years of playing music, mainly guitar and bass guitar and enjoyed electrical projects. He was a veteran of the United States Army and discharged on June 30th, 1966. He graduated from State High School on May 24th, 1954. He is survived of his wife of 41 years Lydia Browning Caldwell, his four children, Grady III & Millie Caldwell, Dorothy Caldwell, Bryan Caldwell, Toni & Mike Sehon, two step children Steven LaPorte and Tina LaPorte and eleven grandchildren. I would like to thank Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge and the support of family and friends. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020