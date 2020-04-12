Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graydon Lee Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A loving father and Pappaw, Graydon Lee Walker, born September 21, 1928 passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 91. He was a life-long resident of Central and a member of Zoar Baptist Church. After graduating LSU, Graydon served his country in the Korean War and returned home to serve his community. Graydon was retired from East Baton Rouge Parish School Board after thirty-seven years as a teacher at Istrouma Junior High, Prescott Junior, principal at Central High School and various administrative positions. He then served as superintendent of East Feleciana School System before serving as Chief Administrative Officer for East Baton Rouge Parish under Mayor Tom Ed McHugh. He also served as administrator at Zoar Baptist Church. In the 1950's while teaching, Graydon along with a few other teachers began Baton Rouge Teachers Credit Union known today as Neighbors Federal Credit Union. He was on the board for over 50 years. He was also survived by his only child, David Walker and his wife Jill. His pride and joy were his two grandchildren, Josh and Anna Walker. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Iris Shaffett Walker, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage, his parents Marshal Lee and Nellie Walker, brother Ralph Walker and sister, Daisy Walker Lee. Due to the Corona Virus outbreak, a private graveside service will be held at Zoar Baptist Church for the immediate family. Many thanks to Emma and her staff at Maison de Fleur Assisted Living. Special thanks to Kim from Audubon Hospice and his sitters, Frezla and Seda. Memorial donations in Graydon's name can be made to the World War II Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.

