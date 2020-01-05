Green Henry Hampton, Jr. entered into eternal rest at his brother's home in Zachary, Louisiana on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was a 78 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and a U.S. Army veteran. Visitation at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10:00 am until service at noon conducted by Pastor Fred Jeff Smith; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his loving wife, Rosalie Bailey Hampton; devoted brother, Col. Jules W. Hampton(Cenobia); nieces, Nancy N., Toya J. and Jewel D. Hampton; Godchild, Brandon Harrell; great-nieces, Maya J. and Nora L. Green; niece whom he reared, Rejohnia Harrell; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents, Green Sr. and Nancy Byrd Hampton; and step-mother, Doretha V. Hampton. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020