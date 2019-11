Gregoria (Goyita) Reyes age 91 passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico on July 5, 1928. She was a retired teacher with a Master Degree in Education from the University of Puerto Rico. She is survived by her husband, Efrain Reyes Sr., two sons and daughters-in law, Efrain Reyes MD, Deidre Cortes, MD, Oscar Reyes and Nichi Reyes, grandchildren, Emmanuel Reyes-Cortes MD and wife Molly, Isabel Reyes Cortes, Oscar Javier Reyes, Laura Reyes and husband Cliff. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nemesio and Daniela Berrios and son; Jorge Reyes. Memorial services to be held in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. The family thanks the following, Dr. Charles Halliborton, Dr. Denzil L. Morais, Azalea Estates Assisted Living ( Suzy, Lisa, Missy and Serenity), Baton Rouge Hospice and Ms. Barbara and Ms. Lucy Memorial contributions to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.