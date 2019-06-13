Gregory "Peck" Collins, age 46, of Darrow, LA departed this life on Monday, June 3, 2019. Visitation will be Fri. June 14, 2019 from 5 -8 PM and Sat. June 15 from 9AM - 10:55 AM with Funeral Services at 11AM at True Light Worship Center,1012 W. Orice Roth Rd., Gonzales, LA. Services entrusted to Lawson and Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave Gonzales, LA. Please visit lawsonandrollinspurpleshield.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019