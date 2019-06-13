Gregory 'Peck' Collins

Service Information
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-2780
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
True Light Worship Center
1012 W. Orice Roth Rd.
Gonzales, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
True Light Worship Center
1012 W. Orice Roth Rd.
Gonzales, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
True Light Worship Center
1012 W. Orice Roth Rd.
Gonzales, LA
Obituary
Gregory "Peck" Collins, age 46, of Darrow, LA departed this life on Monday, June 3, 2019. Visitation will be Fri. June 14, 2019 from 5 -8 PM and Sat. June 15 from 9AM - 10:55 AM with Funeral Services at 11AM at True Light Worship Center,1012 W. Orice Roth Rd., Gonzales, LA. Services entrusted to Lawson and Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave Gonzales, LA. Please visit lawsonandrollinspurpleshield.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019
