Gregory Allen "Greg" O'Quin
Gregory 'Greg' Allen O'Quin, age 67, and a lifetime resident of Clinton passed away on November 23, 2020. Services will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Zachary from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Clinton. He is survived by a daughter, Rebekah O'Quin and son, Joshua O'Quin and wife Ashley. 3 grandchildren; Addelyn, Izabella and Anderson O'Quin. He is preceded in death by his mother Beatrice Moffit, brother Douglas O'Quin and stepfather Albert Moffit. The family would like to thank Rosa Shilo, Gloria Scott and Hospice of Baton Rouge for all the tremendous care he received. In Lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to www.msfocus.org. Share sympathies, memories and condolences at www.charletfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home
NOV
27
Service
11:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
