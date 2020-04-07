Gregory Allen Warren

Obituary
Gregory Allen Warren, Sr., a native of Waterproof, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 53. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carol Warren, his 3 children, Carl Warren(Lashonda), Gregory Warren Jr. (Karen), and daughter Ta'Keesha Warren; his grandchildren Carl Warren Jr., Kaden Warren, Devonta Gill Jr., Denym Gill, Catelynn Warren, and Amaya Warren; his mother Margret Warren; 6 sisters Shirley Dibartlo( Tony) , Lisa Hammond(Graylin), Gladys Scott (Edward), Ethel Smith(Rammond), Latonia Critney(Ricky), and Mary Hawthorne (Fred) and 2 brothers Larry Warren (Elane) and Jesse Reed(Vera). A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. His best friend SGT Rudolph Hyde. He is preceded in death his father, Abe Warren Sr., and his brother Abe Warren Jr. A viewing will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, East on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 1pm-4pm. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for everything you have done. God bless you all. A special thanks to EBR Sheriff Department Family.
