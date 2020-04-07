Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Allen Warren. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Viewing 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Allen Warren, Sr., a native of Waterproof, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 53. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carol Warren, his 3 children, Carl Warren(Lashonda), Gregory Warren Jr. (Karen), and daughter Ta'Keesha Warren; his grandchildren Carl Warren Jr., Kaden Warren, Devonta Gill Jr., Denym Gill, Catelynn Warren, and Amaya Warren; his mother Margret Warren; 6 sisters Shirley Dibartlo( Tony) , Lisa Hammond(Graylin), Gladys Scott (Edward), Ethel Smith(Rammond), Latonia Critney(Ricky), and Mary Hawthorne (Fred) and 2 brothers Larry Warren (Elane) and Jesse Reed(Vera). A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. His best friend SGT Rudolph Hyde. He is preceded in death his father, Abe Warren Sr., and his brother Abe Warren Jr. A viewing will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, East on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 1pm-4pm. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for everything you have done. God bless you all. A special thanks to EBR Sheriff Department Family.

