Entered into eternal rest on February 17, 2019 at the age of 64. He was a native of Carville, LA. Survived by his wife, Cassandra Pickett; two daughters, Kimberly Cousar (David) and Carly Pickett; two sons, Zorey Pickett and Gregory Pickett, Jr.; 6 grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Andrews and 5 sisters. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
