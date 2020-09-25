Gregory Cecil Poe passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 66. Greg was a lifelong resident of Central. Anyone who knew Greg knew that he was a country music fan, a wonderful cook and fantastic storyteller. He absolutely loved George Jones and fried fish was his specialty. You couldn't find a better host and his hospitality was unrivaled. Greg Poe is survived by his mother, Mildred "Millie" Poe of Central, daughter, Brandy Roberts; stepchildren, Stanley and Michelle Varnado, Shawn and Pete Nottingham; sisters, Connie Poe of Greenwell Springs, Wanda Dupre (Mark) of Franklin, Donna Dupont (Terry) of Hammond, brothers, Ronnie Poe of Zachary and James Ivy of Walker; 7 grandchildren and his special dog friend, Mikey. He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar C. Poe; longtime companion, Margaret Diane Varnado, and brother, Donald Poe. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Central Funeral Home on Hooper Rd from 11 am – 12 pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 12pm. Interment will follow in Eastern Star Cemetery, Norwood, LA. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

