1/1
Gregory Cecil Poe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Cecil Poe passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age of 66. Greg was a lifelong resident of Central. Anyone who knew Greg knew that he was a country music fan, a wonderful cook and fantastic storyteller. He absolutely loved George Jones and fried fish was his specialty. You couldn't find a better host and his hospitality was unrivaled. Greg Poe is survived by his mother, Mildred "Millie" Poe of Central, daughter, Brandy Roberts; stepchildren, Stanley and Michelle Varnado, Shawn and Pete Nottingham; sisters, Connie Poe of Greenwell Springs, Wanda Dupre (Mark) of Franklin, Donna Dupont (Terry) of Hammond, brothers, Ronnie Poe of Zachary and James Ivy of Walker; 7 grandchildren and his special dog friend, Mikey. He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar C. Poe; longtime companion, Margaret Diane Varnado, and brother, Donald Poe. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Central Funeral Home on Hooper Rd from 11 am – 12 pm with the Funeral Service beginning at 12pm. Interment will follow in Eastern Star Cemetery, Norwood, LA. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Central Funeral Home
9995 Hooper Rd.
Central, LA 70818
225-236-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved