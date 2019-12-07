Gregory Edward Dole - beloved son, brother, and friend - passed away on November 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston of congestive heart failure. He was 52 years old. A 1985 graduate of Catholic High, he received a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from LSU in 1990. He lived many years in Seattle where he completed a Master of Fine Arts in Nonprofit Arts Management at Seattle University. He spent his final years in Houston. Greg was a loyal and thoughtful friend, and a passionate connoisseur of art and museums, history, and a good cup of coffee. His boundless brilliance and irreverent wit kept us all on our toes. Appreciated by his classmates as "Most Likely to Make a Controversial Political Comment in Class," he relished pushing the boundaries. The world is diminished without his humor and love. He is survived by his mother, Renee Maginnis Dole; siblings Michael (Adrienne) and Christopher (Joy); stepmother, Ollie Dole; stepsiblings Amber Dawn Mena and Reacey Gibbs; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Michael Dole. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019