Gregory "Bishop" Hill, a resident of Donaldsonville, passed away on June 24, 2020, at the age of 59. Visiting 9-11 AM on Thursday, July 2, at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville, followed by a graveside service in the Protestant Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Marvin Dixon.

