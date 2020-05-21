Gregory John Landry Jr.
Gregory John Landry, Jr., passed away on May 20, 2020 at the age of 44 of a heart attack, a native of Baton Rouge, LA. Gregory is survived by his fiancée, Ramie Boyd; parents, Gregory and Delores Landry; daughters, Gracie and Skylar Landry; brother, Michael and wife Brooke Landry; sisters, Bridget and husband Mike Kyle and Ericka and husband Craig Gremillion; maternal grandmother, Mary Flowers; and nephew, Reid. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Herman and Dolly Landry.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com

Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
