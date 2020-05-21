Gregory John Landry, Jr., passed away on May 20, 2020 at the age of 44 of a heart attack, a native of Baton Rouge, LA. Gregory is survived by his fiancée, Ramie Boyd; parents, Gregory and Delores Landry; daughters, Gracie and Skylar Landry; brother, Michael and wife Brooke Landry; sisters, Bridget and husband Mike Kyle and Ericka and husband Craig Gremillion; maternal grandmother, Mary Flowers; and nephew, Reid. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Herman and Dolly Landry.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.