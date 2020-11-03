Gregory Joseph Porche, age 64, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra Porche and loving father of Stacy Stewart (Leslie Bopp), Kelly Theard (Mark) and Gregory Porche II, proud grandfather of Joshua and Alaina Theard, brother of Ralph (Darlene), Brian (JoAnn), Linda Newman (Larry), Sidney, Maureen Connell and Leslie Dorcey. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and June Porche. Gregory was born on September 5, 1956 in New Orleans, LA and was a lifelong resident of Chalmette, LA prior to relocating to Livingston Parish after Hurricane Katrina. Graduate of Chalmette High School and employee of BASS Enterprise for twenty years. Gregory was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved to sing and entertain at the many family gatherings he hosted while surrounded by the ones he loved. Private services will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.