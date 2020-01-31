Gregory Paul Redmond passed peacefully on January 21, 2020 after a brief illness. Paul was born in Magnolia, Mississippi on June 10, 1967. He was raised in Greensburg, LA and graduated from Greensburg High School. Paul graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology. After graduation he moved to Lafayette, Louisiana and worked in the oil field industry. Paul enjoyed cooking, perfecting his recipes and spending time with family and friends. He was passionate about his rescue dogs and had numerous ones throughout his life. Paul was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana and loved the Acadiana area for its culture, people and cuisine. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, February 2, from 11:00 until 1:00 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA. Paul is survived by his wife, Deborah Bordelon, father, Woodrow Redmond, brother, Frank Redmond and wife Margaret, nephew, Collin Redmond as well as numerous cousins, friends and in-laws. Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Redmond and nephew, Matthew Redmond. In lieu of flowers, please donate to local dog rescue shelters or Raven Woods Animal Sanctuary at ravenwoodsrescue.org. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020