Gregory Paul Sutherland
1955 - 2020
Gregory Paul Sutherland passed away on June 30, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born February 5, 1955, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He attended Broadmoor High School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and various Trade schools. Gregory was a Mechanical Insulator, and worked in Nuclear Power Plants across the South Southeast, including Louisiana, New York, and Pennsylvania. Gregory is preceded in death by his parents Fred L. Sutherland & Mildred Moras Sutherland, and brother, Stephen Sutherland. Gregory is survived by his sons, Stephen Sutherland and Nick Sutherland of Va. Beach, Virginia; sisters, Stephanie Sutherland, of Cary, NC and Suzanne Brown (and husband Milton) of Baton Rouge, La.; brother, Fred L. Sutherland Jr. (and wife Melodie) of Baton Rouge, La.; nieces, Meghan Sutherland of Prairieville, La. and Brigette Sutherland Winkles, of Moundville, AL; and nephew, Freddie Sutherland III of Baton Rouge, La. "Greg was a wonderful Father, Brother, and friend to many. He lived his life near or on the water and was an avid boater, fisherman, and a great cook! He was a quiet individual, as cool and smooth as a lake at daybreak; however, he was known to get loud watching an LSU or Saints football game! Although he was a watcher of life, he was quick to smile or offer a hand. Next time you're out on the water…throw a cast for Greg." Graveside services to be held July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 4000 Monroe Highway, Ball, Louisiana 71405.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 3 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
