Gretchen Ann Monroe (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-952-9111
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 4:30 PM
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Obituary
Gretchen Ann Monroe departed this life November 17, 2019. She was born June 2, 1961 and resided in Zachary, LA. She was a graduate of Zachary High School and Northwestern State University. She is survived by a brother, Donald Bates, a sister Greta Monroe Wilkes, a devoted niece Dania Bates Blunt all of Zachary and a host of loving family members and friends. Gretchen is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Josephine Monroe and a sister Carol Bates Durant. A final viewing will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11:30AM- 4:30 PM at A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Home, 2055 Woodale Blvd., BR, LA 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
