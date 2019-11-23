Gretchen Ann Monroe departed this life November 17, 2019. She was born June 2, 1961 and resided in Zachary, LA. She was a graduate of Zachary High School and Northwestern State University. She is survived by a brother, Donald Bates, a sister Greta Monroe Wilkes, a devoted niece Dania Bates Blunt all of Zachary and a host of loving family members and friends. Gretchen is preceded in death by her parents Tom and Josephine Monroe and a sister Carol Bates Durant. A final viewing will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11:30AM- 4:30 PM at A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Home, 2055 Woodale Blvd., BR, LA 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019