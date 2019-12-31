Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen Page David Vincent. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Our Savior's Church-Lafayette Campus 1201 E. Broussard Road, Lafayette , LA View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Our Savior's Church-Lafayette Campus, 1201 E. Broussard Road, Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gretchen Page David Vincent was born on February 23, 1968 in New Roads, Louisiana to Ted and Kathleen Kimball David. She gained her wings with her beloved son, Michael "Walker" Vincent, on December 28, 2019 doing what they loved most, traveling to see the LSU Tigers play. Gretchen resided in Lafayette, Louisiana with her husband and the love of her life, Michael Christopher "Chris" Vincent. Gretchen was the 1986 Valedictorian of Rougon High School and received a B.S. in Marketing in 1990 from LSU. Gretchen had a magnetic personality, a contagious laugh, and a radiant smile, with a heart of purple and gold. She had a way of making everyone feel special; she was like a charming gardener who made your soul blossom. Gretchen was the first-born of her family and exhibited every single outstanding attribute of the eldest child. She commanded respect and yet often generated laughter with her quick wit and penchant for one-liners. She could identify a problem and solve it, and all who knew her, knew her to be capable and intelligent beyond comparison. Her impressive leadership qualities drew many to her, relying on her for guidance and support. Gretchen loved all things LSU, but especially LSU Athletics. She had a fierce competitive spirit and loved her LSU Tigers with contagious fervor. She was a member of TAF and a season ticket holder for LSU football almost her entire life. One of her greatest pleasures was attending LSU sporting events, and she was always eager to travel with the team. She attended the College World Series in 2000 where she witnessed LSU win the National Championship, she attended the Final Four in 2006 when LSU basketball played in Indianapolis, and she saw LSU win the 2007 National Championship in football. Her unbridled enthusiasm for LSU transferred to her son Walker, and he also became a passionate fan. They attended many football games together and shared countless victories. Gretchen had a commitment to excellence that is rarely seen in this fast-paced world. Whatever she did, she performed with precision. She was dedicated to each task at hand and believed that a job worth doing was worth doing well. Gretchen's presence on any committee, in any capacity, strengthened those around her. She had razor sharp focus and clever speech; she was always an asset to any event or gathering, whether it be a major function or a family reunion. Gretchen joined the Junior League of Lafayette in 2000 and served in multiple leadership roles, including Recording Secretary and Personnel Vice-President. She continued her involvement with the League as a Sustainer, serving in various capacities. Her work with the League brought her much joy and great training, and her excellent organizational and leadership skills made her an outstanding member. She proudly served on the Ascension Episcopal School PTO Board for 3 years and served as Co-Chair of the Annual Auction in 2010. She supported the school tennis team as her son, Walker, was a team member. She served as Room Mother and on various other committees, and she helped with fundraising events every year that Walker attended AES. She was a member of the Harvest at Home fundraising dinner for 3 years to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank and presently served on the Advisory Board. Gretchen knew the Lord Jesus and committed her life to serving Him. She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church. She loved to study the Bible and hosted weekly studies in her home. Her family and friends knew her to be a prayer warrior and faithful believer. She was a beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her love of family was known to all. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Christopher "Chris" Vincent; parents Ted and Kathleen Kimball David; sisters Carey David Lawson (Alan) and Drue David McLean (Jeff); nephews Carter Cline McLean, Colin Jacob Lawson, Nate Whitman McLean, and one niece Lillian Kathleen Lawson. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Chuck Vincent and his wife Caroline; mother-in-law, Mary M. Vincent; sisters-in-law, Colleen McKanna (Terry) and Leslie Miles Daigle (Jude), and brother-in-law, Kevin Miles; nephews Elliot Joseph Daigle and Patrick Haile McKanna; and niece Katherine Elisabeth McKanna. She is also survived by a host of Kimball, David, and O'Roark cousins who loved her like a sister. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Morris and Ermine David, and maternal grandparents Albert Eugene and Edna Erle Walker Kimball. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gretchen and Walker Vincent Family Fund. 