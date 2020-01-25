Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grethe Voersaa Nielsen Heggelund. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grethe Voersaa Nielsen Heggelund, born 1930 in Odder, Denmark, passed away on December 24, 2019. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1950, where she met and married Viggo Norin Heggelund, from Bergen, Norway. Grethe was a strong woman, hard worker, and a naturally gifted computer expert who was an accomplished data processor. Grethe was also an estate sale expert. She could have sold her found treasures for profit, but she preferred to give it away to family and friends. Grethe enjoyed returning home to Denmark. She also enjoyed singing, along with Viggo, in the Norwegian Seaman's Church choir in New Orleans. Grethe adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grethe loved animals, adopted rescues only, and grieved the loss of her pets as though they were her children. Grethe's motto was "if you want something done right, do it yourself." And she lived that motto, continuing to climb ladders, use skill saws, and hang wallpaper despite suffering a debilitating stroke ten years before her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul Voersaa Nielsen and Anna Jensen; husband Viggo; siblings Birthe, Vibeke, Gerda, and Henry, all of Denmark; and Denise Stotts Polk, mother of her grandsons Kris and Jodie Heggelund. Survivors include her children Paul Albert (Martha) Heggelund, Rita Anna Heggelund, Grace Heggelund (Andrew Gates) Barry, and Kenny (Becky) Heggelund; grandchildren Kristopher Paul (Loretta) Heggelund, Jodie Norin (Brandi) Heggelund, Kevin John Barry, David Nielsen Barry, and Derek (Kathryn) Seibert; sister Else Haug in Norway; partner of twenty years Michael Byrd of Ocean Springs, MS; great-grandchildren Ben Miller, Kristopher Paul Heggelund II, Madison Heggelund, Dylan Heggelund, Courtnie Heggelund, Cole Heggelund, Roni Seibert, and Remy Seibert; beloved nieces and nephews in Denmark; and her pets Ethel, Curly, and Suzy. Grethe generously donated her body to the LSU School of Medicine. There will be a private ceremony in Denmark. Grethe Voersaa Nielsen Heggelund, born 1930 in Odder, Denmark, passed away on December 24, 2019. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1950, where she met and married Viggo Norin Heggelund, from Bergen, Norway. Grethe was a strong woman, hard worker, and a naturally gifted computer expert who was an accomplished data processor. Grethe was also an estate sale expert. She could have sold her found treasures for profit, but she preferred to give it away to family and friends. Grethe enjoyed returning home to Denmark. She also enjoyed singing, along with Viggo, in the Norwegian Seaman's Church choir in New Orleans. Grethe adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grethe loved animals, adopted rescues only, and grieved the loss of her pets as though they were her children. Grethe's motto was "if you want something done right, do it yourself." And she lived that motto, continuing to climb ladders, use skill saws, and hang wallpaper despite suffering a debilitating stroke ten years before her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul Voersaa Nielsen and Anna Jensen; husband Viggo; siblings Birthe, Vibeke, Gerda, and Henry, all of Denmark; and Denise Stotts Polk, mother of her grandsons Kris and Jodie Heggelund. Survivors include her children Paul Albert (Martha) Heggelund, Rita Anna Heggelund, Grace Heggelund (Andrew Gates) Barry, and Kenny (Becky) Heggelund; grandchildren Kristopher Paul (Loretta) Heggelund, Jodie Norin (Brandi) Heggelund, Kevin John Barry, David Nielsen Barry, and Derek (Kathryn) Seibert; sister Else Haug in Norway; partner of twenty years Michael Byrd of Ocean Springs, MS; great-grandchildren Ben Miller, Kristopher Paul Heggelund II, Madison Heggelund, Dylan Heggelund, Courtnie Heggelund, Cole Heggelund, Roni Seibert, and Remy Seibert; beloved nieces and nephews in Denmark; and her pets Ethel, Curly, and Suzy. Grethe generously donated her body to the LSU School of Medicine. There will be a private ceremony in Denmark. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close