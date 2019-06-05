Grover Clevie Austin (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so sad to hear that Grover has passed. I worked for..."
  • "Patsy and family, My thoughts and prayers are with you..."
    - Cheryl Dees
  • "I worked with Grover at the Legislative Auditor's Office. ..."
    - Mike Battle
  • "He was loved by all who knew him, ready to help in a..."
    - Landry Bonnette
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
his new home in Gonzales
Obituary
Send Flowers

Grover Clevie Austin died on June 4th, 2019 at his home in Gonzales, LA. Grover was born August 6, 1947 in Jonesville, LA to parents Cleveland Vernell Austin and Verlie Lorraine Bryan Austin. Grover was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald Lee Austin. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Bonnette Austin, his children, Stephanie Austin Sandbom (Ted Sandbom) and Carrie Elizabeth Austin; his grandchildren, Brandon David McGraw, Ty Austin McGraw, and Tess McGraw; his brothers, Kenneth Austin (Cornelia "Peep" Austin), Sidney Austin (Cassie Austin); his sister-in-law Katherine Herring (Johnny Herring); his brothers-in-law Patrick Bonnette and Landry Bonnette (Kim Bonnette); and special friends, John and Debbie Maranto. Grover was a certified public accountant, retired from the Office of the Legislative Auditor, and owner of A&A Consulting. Grover's remains have been donated to LSU Health Sciences Center. Any individual who knew Grover is welcome to join our celebration of his life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his new home in Gonzales, LA from 12pm-3pm. Please contact the family for more details. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.