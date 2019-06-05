Grover Clevie Austin died on June 4th, 2019 at his home in Gonzales, LA. Grover was born August 6, 1947 in Jonesville, LA to parents Cleveland Vernell Austin and Verlie Lorraine Bryan Austin. Grover was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald Lee Austin. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Bonnette Austin, his children, Stephanie Austin Sandbom (Ted Sandbom) and Carrie Elizabeth Austin; his grandchildren, Brandon David McGraw, Ty Austin McGraw, and Tess McGraw; his brothers, Kenneth Austin (Cornelia "Peep" Austin), Sidney Austin (Cassie Austin); his sister-in-law Katherine Herring (Johnny Herring); his brothers-in-law Patrick Bonnette and Landry Bonnette (Kim Bonnette); and special friends, John and Debbie Maranto. Grover was a certified public accountant, retired from the Office of the Legislative Auditor, and owner of A&A Consulting. Grover's remains have been donated to LSU Health Sciences Center. Any individual who knew Grover is welcome to join our celebration of his life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his new home in Gonzales, LA from 12pm-3pm. Please contact the family for more details. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Baton Rouge.