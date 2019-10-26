|
"The sky became your deep blue sea - The clouds became your shore - And there for all eternity - You sat with friends galore - Each angel was a fisherman - Who had traded their pole - For golden wings and a game plan, in Heaven's Fishing Hole" Grover Gay King, lll, known to friends and loved ones as "G," made his way to the great fishing hole in the sky on October 24, 2019, at the age of 73 years. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a lifetime member of the Local Union 198. G loved to travel the country every chance he got. His favorite hobby was fishing, and he spent most of his time on the water. He loved his family fiercely and could always be counted on for a good story and a laugh. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry King; sons, Darrel King and wife Melissa, Kevin King and wife Shawn; grandchildren, Justin King and wife Ashlyn, Johnnie Kelley and wife Crystal, and Jessie Kelley; and great-grandchildren, Paislee, Pace, Kylee King, Landon, London, Logan, and Lauren Kelley; and a sister Elizabeth Mayeaux. Preceded in death by his parents, Grover Gay King, Jr. and Polly Zumo King. G will be lovingly remembered by his longtime sweetheart Polly Broussard, her children Leslie Theriot and husband Rene; Layne Johnson and husband Jonathan; and grandchildren Bryan, Avery, Jacob, Alex, Alayna, and Andy, who all knew and loved him as PawPaw G. He will be sorely missed by his longtime best friend and fishing pal Gene Pizzolatto, with whom he shared many a fishing story. A celebration of G's life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a service at 6:00 pm. Visitation will resume after service. The family of Grover wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Tranquility Bay & Staff - Sabine Parish Sheriff's Department - Sheriff Ronny Richardson, Detective - Nathan Firesheets, Natchitoches Rescue & Recovery, DeSoto Fire Department - Justin Childress North DeSoto Rescue & Recovery, Sabine Rescue & Recovery all volunteers from Fire Department, Cajun Navy 2016 - John Abel, Turner Industries Group, Coburn Supply Company, Father Joseph from St. Joseph Catholic Church, Zwolle, La., Dale & Sandy Smith, Tim Bye, Dennis Mageehee, and Rickey & Charlotte Guthrie of Toledo Bend. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of GG King to Central Sabine Fire Department, 1710 San Antonio Ave., Many, LA. 71449. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019