1/1
Grover W. Payne
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grover's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We lost a great man, husband, dad, papa, son, brother and uncle. Grover W. Payne, 63, of Walker, LA died Tuesday, November 3 peacefully at his home. He was born in Monahans, TX on March 20, 1957 to J.W. and Della Payne. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Grace; his kids Rachel (Ryan) Leininger, Cindy Thill, Julie (Clint) Audiffred and Jesse Payne; his grandkids Caden, Madison, Chloe, Emma, Heath and Easton, sister Shirley (Paul) Parish; brothers Richard (Brenda) Payne, Joseph (Lori) Payne and his brother-in-law Joe Kelly Williams and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad J.W. Payne and sister Delta Williams. His visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Sunday, November 8, 5 pm - 8 pm. Visitation will resume Monday from 8 am - 10 am. Services will begin at 10 am with a burial at Vickers Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Service
10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Burial
Vickers Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved