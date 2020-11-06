We lost a great man, husband, dad, papa, son, brother and uncle. Grover W. Payne, 63, of Walker, LA died Tuesday, November 3 peacefully at his home. He was born in Monahans, TX on March 20, 1957 to J.W. and Della Payne. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Grace; his kids Rachel (Ryan) Leininger, Cindy Thill, Julie (Clint) Audiffred and Jesse Payne; his grandkids Caden, Madison, Chloe, Emma, Heath and Easton, sister Shirley (Paul) Parish; brothers Richard (Brenda) Payne, Joseph (Lori) Payne and his brother-in-law Joe Kelly Williams and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dad J.W. Payne and sister Delta Williams. His visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Sunday, November 8, 5 pm - 8 pm. Visitation will resume Monday from 8 am - 10 am. Services will begin at 10 am with a burial at Vickers Cemetery.

