Groves Egan Kuykendall passed away November 22, 2020. He was born January 11, 1932 in Llano, Co., Texas. Groves is preceded in death by his father, William Lawrence Kuykendall; mother, Ella Arents Kuykendall; sister, Lillian Flowers. Groves loved to hunt and fish and be in nature. He was a US Army Veteran. He retired from Bayer Chemical Company in 1998. Groves leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Shirley Spaulding Kuykendall; son, Mark E. Kuykendall of Austin, TX, Kyle L. Kuykendall of Walker, LA; two grand children, Wyatt L. Kuykendall and Waide L. Kuykendall; three nephews, William Dana Kuykendall and wife Becky, George Kuykendall and wife Kelly of Christova, Texas, and Christopher Kuykendall of San Angelo, Texas. The family of Groves Kuykendall wishes to express their thanks to friends and neighbors for their love and support during this difficult time. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
