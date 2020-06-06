Dr. Gussie A. Trahan
Dr. Gussie A. Trahan entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Survived by his wife, Sylvia A. Trahan; daughters, Desiree L. Terrell (Karl) and Zita Muhammad (David); sister, Rose Hughes (Joseph); brothers, Phillip Trahan and Ronald Trahan; grandchildren, Jalilah Muhammad and Tianna Terrell. Preceded in death by his parents, Gussie B. Trahan and Edna Mae Trahan. Visitation Thursday, June 11, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Richard Andrus officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
