Gustavia Wise Jones was called home to her eternal rest on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her residence in Ewellville, LA. She was 89, a native of Ewellville, LA. Visitation on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church, Ewellville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by 3 daughters, Bessie Jones Joseph, Anna Jones Fernandez (Carmen) and Alicia Jones Stewart (Terry, Sr.); 4 sons, Sterling, Matthew, Gerald (Anita) and Terrance Jones; 2 sisters, Ophelia W. Dabney and Cecelia W. Patterson; 1 sister-in-law, Anna Mae Wise; Godchild, Carol Wise; a daughter by love, Margaret Williams; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Lillie Wise; 2 daughters, Lillie Mae Myles and Inez Jones Arnold; 1 son, Harold Lloyd Sr.; grandson, Ezra Miles; great-grandson, Tarik Jones; 2 sisters, Estoria Jacobs and Carrie Fields; 5 brothers, Matthew Jr., Israel Sr., Johnny Sr., Isaiah Sr. and Clarence Wise. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019