"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away" - Revelation 21:4. Guy Benton "Ben" Kelley Sr., born in Baton Rouge and resident of St. Gabriel, was welcomed home into the arms of his Savior Jesus on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Ben proudly served his community as an Iberville Sheriff's Deputy for 48 years and was also a member of the Insulators Local 53. Ben enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and could be often found sitting and swinging on his porch swing listening to his country music or sitting on the tailgate of his truck near the road and visiting with anyone who passed by. Ben is survived by his loving wife, Mary Pearl Warthen Kelley; daughters, Christy LeBlanc (Tyrone), Kathy Roubique (Carl); sons, Jeff Kelley, Mike Kelley (Radar), Jody Kelley (Ashli), Pat Kelley (Kristi); grandchildren, Dustin Kelley, Katherine Wild (Mike), Kimberly Kelley, Brittany Valencia (Joseph), Katelyn Eubanks (Robert), Johnnie Kelley (Crystal), Jessie Kelley, Tyler Kelley (Jenna), Taylor Schexnailder (Robert), Haghan Kelley, Lexeigh Kelley, Hudson Kelley, Kenlie Kelley, Alexx LeBlanc, Layton LeBlanc, Chase LeBlanc (Ariana), Wyatt Roubique; great grandchildren, Jaide Kelley, Joe Kelley, Charlie Kelley, Gia Kelley, Madison Wild, Kyleigh Wild, Jackson Wild, Easton Cuellar, Raelynn Cuellar, Joie Valencia, Jude Valencia, Rhemy Eubanks, Wellington "Welles" Eubanks, Wade Eubanks, Landon Kelley, London Kelley, Logan Kelley, Lauren Kelley, Mason Kelley, Benton Kelley, Easton LeBlanc, Kortlynn Baudoin, Laiken Baudoin. Ben is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Beulah Kelley; son, Guy Benton Kelley Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Kelley; sisters, Carolyn Pratt, Nita York, Faye Plaisance, Jewel Duplessis, Glenda Williams, Joyce Gilmore; brothers, Emerson "Dale" Kelley, Clyde Kelley. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9am until service time at 11am. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum. Tyler Kelley, Dustin Kelley, Hudson Kelley, Layton LeBlanc, Eric Warthen, Dale Kelley, Johnnie Kelley, and Joseph Valencia will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank the medical staff in the MICU at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for their dedication and commitment to not only their patients, but also our family during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Baton Rouge Hospice – we are so grateful for your kindness and compassion shown for our father as well as our family as a whole. You all made this difficult journey a little easier to bear. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.

