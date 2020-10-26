1/1
Gwendoline Dora "Daisy" Minton
Gwendoline Dora "Daisy" Minton was a sweet loving mother and grandmother. She was a resident of Denham Springs and native of Colchester, England passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Thursday, October 29, 2020 beginning at 8:30 am. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Minton Cemetery, Walker. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda David and husband Alden, and Janice Lanier and husband Hank, three grandchildren, Darla Ducote and husband Patrick, Melinda Combest and husband Jim, and Rustin Mistric and wife Erin, five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Trey, Allison, Miles, and Luca, great great-granddaughter, Kameron; her brother-in-law Charles Minton, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Clark, her husband, Marlin Minton, and her brother, Bob Clark. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Carpenter House. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
08:30 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
OCT
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
OCT
29
Burial
Minton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
