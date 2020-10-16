1/1
Gwendolyn Ann Guelfo Smith
1947 - 2020
Gwendolyn Ann Guelfo Smith passed away on October 15, 2020, in Baton Rouge, after a long illness. Gwen was born in Baton Rouge on April 15, 1947. She was a 1965 graduate of Baton Rouge High, received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Elementary Education from LSU, and taught for thirty-three years in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Virginia, and Germany. Reading was her teaching specialty, but dancing was her passion. She danced in many musicals and ballet performances in high school and college, under the direction of Mrs. Peter Paul Fuchs. She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Beatrice Patereau and father, Lawrence D. Guelfo, Jr.; her brothers Lawrence David Guelfo, Gary C. Guelfo, and nephew, Ben Guelfo. She is survived by her husband of thirty-six years, James J "Jamie" Smith; her daughter Kristen L. Dugas (Kyle) of Baton Rouge, LA; her son, Robert L. Gandy (Justin Hellier), of Seattle, WA; her daughter, Laura M. Smith, of New Castle, PA; sister, Gail Paquin, of Diamondhead, MS; brother, George Guelfo (Beryl), of New Orleans; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Gilmore, of Houston, TX; and sister-in-law Helen Guelfo of Baton Rouge; one granddaughter, Adelyn Dugas; three grandsons, Brendan Smith, Drew and Jackson Procter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where she was a long-time member. Gwen was a kind and loving person with a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all of her loved ones, especially her husband. She knew when they married, that with a birthday of April 15, and him a CPA, she would seldom receive a decent birthday, so she demanded a birth-week. And got it. Special thanks go to the staff and friends at the Capitol House Nursing Home, especially Ms. Diane Neal and Ms. Melanie Anderson, Ms. Lynn, Ms. Betty, and Ms. Brenda who enjoyed taking care of Miss Piddy Pat. As her cats were her other loved ones, in lieu of flowers, if you desire, you may donate to Cat Haven Adoptions, or your local Humane Society. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Thomas More, 11441 Goodwood Blvd. at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
