Gwendolyn C. Davis was employed at Southern University for many years as a culinary staff member. She was born in Baton Rouge where she was a life-long resident. She passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 69. Visiting at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service, 9348 Scenic Hwy, on Monday, October 26, from 4pm to 6pm. Religious service at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Road, on Tuesday, October 27 at 11am, conducted by Rev. Dr. Gil Wright. Interment in Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survived by her loving and devoted husband Henry "Hank" Davis Jr., Daughters, Ka'Shay Winston and Katinna Reynolds; Goddaughters Nik'ki Boyd and Ti'esha Mack; sisters Geraldine Carter and Carolyn Carter; Brother James Carter; A host of other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Willie and Augustine Carter; Daughters Khristie and Karren Winston; brother John Carter; sister Diane Carter Hudson.

