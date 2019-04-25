Gwendolyn Graham "Faye" Raby

Obituary
Gwendolyn Raby entered into eternal rest on April 19, 2019 at the age of 66. Survived by her loving husband, Rev. Joseph Raby Sr.; daughters, La'Tonya Graham, Myra Graham Bynum (Robert) and Kristy Mays; son, Frederick Mays Jr. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 2019 11:00 am until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Roosevelt Wolfe officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
