Born on February 26, 1958 in Independence, LA, she went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 11, 2019. She was 61 years old and a resident of Gonzales. She was baptized at First Baptist Church of Kentwood, at age 12, and graduated from St. Francisville High School in 1976. She retired from the Department of Corrections after 22 years of service. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Clement; loving brother-in-law, Clay Clement; and nephew, Brad Clement; and numerous beloved friends, including Kathy Brignac and Beth Babin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth L. Henderson and Dorothy Christine Henderson; and a sister, Carolyn Faye Henderson. Gwen enjoyed reading Western-romance novels, playing with her pets, having spade card parties, and cooking for her friends and family. Most of all she loved spending quality time with her family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or the ASPCA. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Ascension Oaks Nursing Home and Pinnacle Hospice for their loving care for Gwen. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at 2:30 pm at Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA.