Devoted wife, mother, and faithful servant of her Lord Jesus Christ, Gwendolyn Larson Thompson went to be with her savior on February 22, 2019. She was 66. A native of New Iberia, LA, she began her music ministry at 14 as pianist at Highland Baptist Church. She attended USL in Lafayette, LA and later Louisiana College in Pineville, LA where she graduated in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in music education. She then moved to Baton Rouge to further her music studies at LSU. She became organist and member at Jefferson Baptist Church in 1978, later serving as pianist to the chancel choir until she retired in 2017. Gwen also taught piano to private students. Gwen was preceded in death by her father, Eldridge Overton Larson. She is survived by her mother, Frieda Curry Larson of New Iberia, LA; sister and brother-in-law, Candy and Kevin Young of Lafayette, LA; brother, Christopher Larson of Wichita, KS; husband of 37 years, Roland B. Thompson; children: William and Kim Thompson, Julie and Cory Stinton, and Heather Thompson, all of Knoxville, TN; and grandchildren: Avery David Stinton, Eli Roland Stinton, and William Parker Thompson. The family would like to thank Drs. Castle and Zatarain, along with staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer; and, Ingrid Hidalgo, along with staff of Clarity Hospice for the excellent care provided to Gwen. Thanks also to Bonnie, Susan, and the Jefferson Baptist church family for their prayers and support. A memorial service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on February 26, 2019 and will be officiated by Dr. David L. Goza, pastor. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM prior to the service. Memorial donations should be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, LA.

