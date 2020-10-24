1/1
Gwendolyn Lois Tucker
Gwendolyn Lois Tucker departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Thibodaux Healthcare. She was 79 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Visitation on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Interment private. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA, (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Gwen's family - So sorry for your loss - A friend for many years - MAY SHE REST IN PEACE - GOD BLESS
Tommy Naquin (Mailman )
Friend
