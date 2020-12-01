Dr. Gwendolyn Marie Effler Traylor, surrounded by her loving family, passed from this life into the welcoming arms of Almighty God on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Gwen was born in Hammond, Louisiana on December 11, 1949, and died on November 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Battice Effler and an infant brother. Left to celebrate her life are her mother, Elois Hoover Effler of Hammond, her husband, Dr. Ronald Traylor of Hammond, her son Patrick Traylor and his wife Ronna of Alexandria, Virginia, her daughter Alexandra Kopecky and her husband Trevor of Owasso, Oklahoma, her daughter Amber Holloway and her husband David of Madisonville, Louisiana, her sister Gail Braymer and her husband Doug of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and her brother Charles Effler of Hammond. Gwen loved her grandchildren LCpl Nathan Kopecky, USMC, Grace Kopecky, Benjamin Traylor, Travis Holloway, and Elijah Holloway, as well as her numerous nieces and nephews. Dr. Traylor received her early education in the public schools of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Southeastern Louisiana University, her Master's degree in Education Supervision from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, and her Doctor's degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston in Houston, Texas. During her career, she taught in the public schools of Holden, Louisiana and Dayton, Texas. She taught at the university level at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas and at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Louisiana, from which she retired. She was an active member in Texas and Louisiana of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization for outstanding women educators. At the time of her death, she was the First Vice President for Delta Kappa Gamma for the state of Louisiana. Only her love of Jesus exceeded her love for her family and her students. Through the years she served the Lord in various churches in Texas and Louisiana. She sang in the choir, played the piano beautifully, and taught Sunday School, especially with the younger children. She consistently and without fail offered an example of the true Christian woman. A service is planned for Dr. Traylor on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church with visitation at 9:30 a.m. The memorial service, led by Revs. Joe Dunn, Eric Hattaway, and Avery Dixon will begin at 11:00 a.m. The family would encourage participation in the service by live stream at https://trinitybaptistla.com.
In lieu of flowers, which fade and wither, the family requests that friends donate to the Delta Kappa Gamma Literacy Fund, in care of Linda Vacarro, 236 Cypress Street, Independence, Louisiana 70443.