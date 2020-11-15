Gwendolyn Marie Escue Tullier Henry, a resident of Jarreau, La passed away at her house on November 10, 2020 at the age of 83. She was one of 48 grandchildren. Gwendolyn enjoyed spending her time living in Greece. She loved painting, sculpting, reading and studying history, but her biggest joy of all was getting to spend time with, loving and caring for her family. Visiting at Niland's Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until the prayer service in the funeral home parlor at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Tasha Henry Soileau and husband, Travis; grandchildren, Elura, Ethan and Eliana Soileau. Preceded in death by her first late husband, Lawrence Tullier; and her loving husband of 45 years, Patrick Gerald Henry; sister, Evelyn Cecile; and her parents Evelyn and Sammie Escue; Pallbearers will be Brad Trabeaux and Petie Trabeaux, Lawrence Rivet, Stephen Henry, Todd Landry and Nathan LeBlanc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store