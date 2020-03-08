Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Marie Guyon Hardin. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Gwendolyn Marie Guyon Hardin passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence, The Woodleigh in Baton Rouge, LA. She is a former resident of St. Francisville. She was born on October 19, 1948, to John B. and Maudine Guyon and was a graduate of Baker High School and Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans. Through her career as a Registered Nurse, Gwen met and made many friends. She is survived by children, Chris Hardin (Mary) and Melissa Graham; grandchildren, Joshua and Taylor Simpson, and Cade and Emma Hardin; brother, Ronnie Guyon (Peggy); niece, Alise; nephews, Stephen and Nicholas Guyon; and special cousins, "The Girls", Judy, Shirley and Rita. Gwen is preceded in death by an infant female; parents, John and Maudine Guyon; and nephew, Ronald E. "Reggie" Guyon, II. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park. the family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Woodleigh and to the doctors and nurses over the last 10 years. Gwendolyn Marie Guyon Hardin passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence, The Woodleigh in Baton Rouge, LA. She is a former resident of St. Francisville. She was born on October 19, 1948, to John B. and Maudine Guyon and was a graduate of Baker High School and Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans. Through her career as a Registered Nurse, Gwen met and made many friends. She is survived by children, Chris Hardin (Mary) and Melissa Graham; grandchildren, Joshua and Taylor Simpson, and Cade and Emma Hardin; brother, Ronnie Guyon (Peggy); niece, Alise; nephews, Stephen and Nicholas Guyon; and special cousins, "The Girls", Judy, Shirley and Rita. Gwen is preceded in death by an infant female; parents, John and Maudine Guyon; and nephew, Ronald E. "Reggie" Guyon, II. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park. the family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Woodleigh and to the doctors and nurses over the last 10 years. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close