Gwendolyn Marie Guyon Hardin passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence, The Woodleigh in Baton Rouge, LA. She is a former resident of St. Francisville. She was born on October 19, 1948, to John B. and Maudine Guyon and was a graduate of Baker High School and Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans. Through her career as a Registered Nurse, Gwen met and made many friends. She is survived by children, Chris Hardin (Mary) and Melissa Graham; grandchildren, Joshua and Taylor Simpson, and Cade and Emma Hardin; brother, Ronnie Guyon (Peggy); niece, Alise; nephews, Stephen and Nicholas Guyon; and special cousins, "The Girls", Judy, Shirley and Rita. Gwen is preceded in death by an infant female; parents, John and Maudine Guyon; and nephew, Ronald E. "Reggie" Guyon, II. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park. the family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Woodleigh and to the doctors and nurses over the last 10 years.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Mar. 8, 2020