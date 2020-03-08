Gwendolyn Marie Guyon Hardin (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Marie Guyon Hardin.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gwendolyn Marie Guyon Hardin passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence, The Woodleigh in Baton Rouge, LA. She is a former resident of St. Francisville. She was born on October 19, 1948, to John B. and Maudine Guyon and was a graduate of Baker High School and Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans. Through her career as a Registered Nurse, Gwen met and made many friends. She is survived by children, Chris Hardin (Mary) and Melissa Graham; grandchildren, Joshua and Taylor Simpson, and Cade and Emma Hardin; brother, Ronnie Guyon (Peggy); niece, Alise; nephews, Stephen and Nicholas Guyon; and special cousins, "The Girls", Judy, Shirley and Rita. Gwen is preceded in death by an infant female; parents, John and Maudine Guyon; and nephew, Ronald E. "Reggie" Guyon, II. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park. the family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Woodleigh and to the doctors and nurses over the last 10 years.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon