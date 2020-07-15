Gwendolyn Minus Chiles, born February 21, 1936 in Alabama, was a resident of Baton Rouge. Gwen went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 7, 2020 at the age of 84. She was a devoted wife, mother, and teacher. She taught for over 40 years in multiple states, retiring from Broadmoor Elementary. As a faithful member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, she served as a Sunday School Teacher and a Deacon. Gwen loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 60+ years, Henry Chiles; 3 sons, Rob (Becky) Robertson, Hank (Jan) Chiles, and Doug Chiles; 1 daughter, Gerri (Jim) Delatte; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Pat Minus, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents and brother. Social Distance Visitation will be at Broadmoor Baptist Church, Saturday, July 18 from 9:30-11:00 and the Memorial Service will begin at 11 am. Please wear a mask. She will be buried in her hometown of Epes, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Broadmoor Baptist Church at 9755 Goodwood Blvd, 70815 or www.broadmoorbaptist.com.