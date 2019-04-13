Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Pope. View Sign

Gwendolyn Pope, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was 58 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her two sons, Cody Terry and wife Brandy, Blake Barksdale; three daughters, Amber Pope, Tabitha Barksdale and Chuck, Brittney Leggett and husband Chris; brother, Ken Pope; three grandchildren, Ashton Verrett, Cain Terry, Jillian King, two nieces, Jennifer Pope, Rebecca Rood and numerous aunts and uncles. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Gathering will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5pm until Celebration of Life Service at 7pm. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gloria And William Pope and her brother Ronnie Pope.

