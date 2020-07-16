Gwendolyn Faye Robins Perkins affectionately called "Sugamama" was born on October 15, 1952 to the late Tulane R. Bell and Janie D. Sims in Zachary, Louisiana. She transitioned from this life peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:35 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Hospital. Gwendolyn was a native of Channeyvile, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. where she retired from Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority after 10 years of service. Visitation at Redemption Life Fellowship Church, 2400 Debra Drive Baker, LA 70714, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9:45 a.m. until Celebration of Life Services at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Larry N. Alexander. The services will also be streamed live on Redemption Life Fellowship Church face book page. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is limited to only family and close friends.Interment will follow on the grounds of Holly Grove Cemetery in Zachary, LA. Her memories shall be forever remembered and cherished by her loving husband Robert Perkins, two-devoted daughters, Deatrice (Micheal) Mitchell of Baton Rouge, LA; Dionne (Rickey) Washington of Zachary, LA. Three-devoted sons, Darace Robins of Baton Rouge, LA; Alex (Shantel) Robins of Baker, LA; Patrick Lee of Baton Rouge, LA. Two affectionate sisters; Krystal Bell of Clinton, LA; Karen (Edward) Brooks Jr. of Jackson, LA. Two affectionate brothers; Kenneth Bell of Houston, TX and Richard Wilson of Zachary, LA. Six adoring grandchildren; Danielle Mitchell, Brittani Mitchell, Nicholas Robins, Ty'reon Payne, Alexis Robins, and Rickey Washington Jr.; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. She is proceeded in death by her biological father Tulane Bell, Alex Sims her legal father, and her mother Janie Sims. Her sister Linda Bell. Her maternal grandparents Sarah Eli and Ed Eli. Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson St, Clinton, LA 70722 225- 683- 5222. We would like to thank the staff at OLOL hospital, Neuromedical Center, as well as the caring staff at Fresenius Kidney Care.

