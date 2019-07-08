Gwendolyn S. Hawkins, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was 81 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one son Bill Hawkins, Jr. and wife Erin; two daughters, Sherry Hawkins Arnold and husband Bobby, Tamara Ann Hawkins Andrews and husband Paul; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5pm until 9pm. Visiting resumes on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am, conducted by Bro. Basil Wicker. A graveside service will follow at 2pm near her childhood home, in Jacoby LA. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 11, 2019