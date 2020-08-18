1/1
Dr. Gwendolyn Sue Cooper LeBlanc
1945 - 2020
Gwendolyn Sue Cooper LeBlanc, DDS, of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the age of 74. She was born on September 19, 1945, in Independence, Louisiana, the daughter of the late T.T. Cooper and the late Ruby Simpson Cooper. Dr. Sue LeBlanc graduated from Louisiana State University School of Dentistry in 1975 where she was elected to the C. Edmund Kells and Omicron Kappa Upsilon dental honor societies. She became board-eligible in the American Academy of Gnathologic Orthopedics in 1984 and received her accreditation with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry in 1995. Besides running a successful practice in Hammond for years, she has also held an associate professor position at LSUSD and several esteemed positions on boards and honor societies throughout the years including: Board of Directors of the AAGO; president of the LA chapter of the AACD. She is a member of the American Dental Association, American Academy of General Dentistry and American Laser Society. Dr. LeBlanc is also a published researcher having several articles in The Journal of the AAGO, Dental Dialog, and PPAD: Practical Procedures and Aesthetic Dentistry. In 2011, Dr. LeBlanc received her National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Basic. Besides being dedicated to her profession, Dr. LeBlanc was also a loving mother and she absolutely adored her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. Dr. LeBlanc is survived by her daughter, Michelle LeBlanc; son, Vial "Joey" LeBlanc, III, and wife Kristin; grandchildren, Nash Rung, Elizabeth "E.V." LeBlanc, and Vial "Joey" LeBlanc, IV; sisters, Yvonne C. Vernon, and Patricia Ann Tynes and husband Don; brother-in-law, Allan Cummings and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vial "Joe" LeBlanc, Jr.; sister, Frances Sylvia Cooper Cummings and brother-in-law, Henry L. Vernon, Jr. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, Louisiana 70454 on Thursday, August 20 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 609 3rd St., Independence, Louisiana 70443 on Friday, August 21 at 10:00. Inurnment will take place at Cooper Cemetery of the Sacred Heart in Loranger, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Sue LeBlanc's memory to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org, or to the Annie Cooper Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1007 W. Thomas St, Ste B-C, Hammond, Louisiana 70401.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
