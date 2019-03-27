On March 18, 2019, God opened heavens door and took Gwendolyn Vines Crawford home. Gwen was a native of BR, La. At the time of death she lived in Loganville Ga. She is mourned by 3 children: David (Carla), Carmen (James) Brannon and Shirley: two sisters Shirley Albritton and Clementine Burrough: 5 grandchildren Gwendolyn and Marvin Thorn,Jordan and Devin Crawford and Victoria Stewart: 4 great grandchildren Jayda Thorn, Kartier Jenkins, Brooklynn Dameron and Amariah Laurel; 5 sister in laws; 2 brother in laws and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 1120 Myrtle Walk Street BR, La on March 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM with meet and greet to follow services. Gathering of Friends and Family at 7641 Summer Place Ave BR,La at 5 PM. Burial at La National Cemetery 303 West Mount Pleasant Zachary La April 1, 2019 at 12:30 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019