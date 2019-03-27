Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Vines Crawford. View Sign

On March 18, 2019, God opened heavens door and took Gwendolyn Vines Crawford home. Gwen was a native of BR, La. At the time of death she lived in Loganville Ga. She is mourned by 3 children: David (Carla), Carmen (James) Brannon and Shirley: two sisters Shirley Albritton and Clementine Burrough: 5 grandchildren Gwendolyn and Marvin Thorn,Jordan and Devin Crawford and Victoria Stewart: 4 great grandchildren Jayda Thorn, Kartier Jenkins, Brooklynn Dameron and Amariah Laurel; 5 sister in laws; 2 brother in laws and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 1120 Myrtle Walk Street BR, La on March 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM with meet and greet to follow services. Gathering of Friends and Family at 7641 Summer Place Ave BR,La at 5 PM. Burial at La National Cemetery 303 West Mount Pleasant Zachary La April 1, 2019 at 12:30 pm. On March 18, 2019, God opened heavens door and took Gwendolyn Vines Crawford home. Gwen was a native of BR, La. At the time of death she lived in Loganville Ga. She is mourned by 3 children: David (Carla), Carmen (James) Brannon and Shirley: two sisters Shirley Albritton and Clementine Burrough: 5 grandchildren Gwendolyn and Marvin Thorn,Jordan and Devin Crawford and Victoria Stewart: 4 great grandchildren Jayda Thorn, Kartier Jenkins, Brooklynn Dameron and Amariah Laurel; 5 sister in laws; 2 brother in laws and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 1120 Myrtle Walk Street BR, La on March 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM with meet and greet to follow services. Gathering of Friends and Family at 7641 Summer Place Ave BR,La at 5 PM. Burial at La National Cemetery 303 West Mount Pleasant Zachary La April 1, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close