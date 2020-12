Or Copy this URL to Share

Gwendolyn W. Scott entered her eternal sleep on November 20, 2020 in Tomball, TX. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service, LLC, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70807 on Saturday, December 5 at 11:00 am. Viewing begins at 9:00 am. Interment [immediately following service]: Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery, 8676 Elm Grove West, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70807.

