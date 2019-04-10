A resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 9, 2019, at the age of 93. Carroll was born October 4, 1925, and was the son of the late Henry and Amy Lalumandier. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Carroll will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was also associated with Fairfield's Lodge 425 since 1989, and is also a previous Grand Master. Carroll was survived by his 3 children, Sharon Belteau and husband Ken of Kingwood, Texas, Hank Lalumandier and wife Janice of Baton Rouge, and Douglas Lalumandier and wife Faith of Katy, Texas; his grandchildren, Chad Belteau, Kevin Belteau, and Jocelyn Belteau; 5 great-grandchildren, Alec Belteau, Justin Belteau, Lucienne Belteau, Kaden Rendulic, and Brooke Rendulic; and his sister, Dorothy Selig. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine F. Lalumandier; his parents, Henry Lalumandier and Amy Minton Lalumandier; his brother, Narcisse Lalumandier, and sister, Faye Lalumandier. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 1:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary