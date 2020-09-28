1/1
H. Craig Davidson, Sr. was born on April 5, 1947 in Baton Rouge, LA to Thelma Bizette and Harold E. Davidson, Jr. He passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home in Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife of 47 years - Susan Clements Davidson; four children - Craig Davidson, Jr. (Cristy), Kathryn Rountree (Miller), Elizabeth Berry (Jasen) and William Davidson (Shoni); ten grandchildren - Zoe Davidson, Clay, Luke and Brooks Rountree, Beau, Jules (JEB) and Clements Berry, Jude, Olivia and Margot Davidson; and his sister – Gwen Davidson. His parents preceded him in death. Pall bearers will be Jasen Berry, Ryan Jackson, Bart Phillips, Clay Pierce, Ellis Pierce and Miller Rountree. Honorary pall bearers include: Dr. Trent James, Dr. Joseph Lamendola and LaRon Phillips. Craig was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He was a lifelong hunter and golfer. He treasured the time spent with his family and friends. Craig worked successfully as a banker in Baton Rouge for over 40 years. He loved life and charmed everyone he met with his wit and great sense of humor. Following retirement his love for animals prompted his involvement with a pet therapy program. He enjoyed and found gratification in visiting patients at various local hospitals with his trusty dog, Moose. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family in a time of visitation from 6:00 – 8:00pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home Downtown, 825 Government St. Baton Rouge, LA 70802. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70808. The church will be open to all who wish to attend the funeral. But there will be no visitation at the church due to Covid-19 precautions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by phone or online to: Pet Partners - (425) 679-5500 / www.petpartners.org. The Pennington Cancer Center – (225) 763-4300 / www.brgeneral.org. or to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital – (225) 374-4325 / www.ololchildrens.org.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
