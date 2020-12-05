1/1
H. Magdi Selim
H. Magdi Selim, age 76, died in Baton Rouge on November 26, 2020. He was a professor of soil physics at Louisiana State University for over forty years before retiring in 2019. Magdi served as the Graduate student coordinator for the Agronomy Department and was a beloved mentor for members of the LSU AgCenter faculty. He earned his BS degree from Alexandria University in Egypt and his MS and PhD from Iowa State University. Magdi authored or coauthored over ten books and numerous scientific publications in several journals. He is survived by his wife Liz, their son Richard and his wife Emily, and his grandson Elliott. Magdi is also survived by his brother, Mimi, and his sisters, Mervat, Mona and Manal. He was preceded in death by his brothers Sami and Mostafa. Magdi enjoyed LSU basketball, eating at Sammy's Grill, and his many pet cats over the years. A reception celebrating his life will be scheduled in 2021.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
