H. Wayne Orillion, age 75, native and resident of Fordoche, Louisiana died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 2, 2020. Psalm 20:7 "Some trust in chariots and others in horses but we trust in the name of the Lord our God." He was a servant at heart and was passionate about teaching youth Sunday School first at Fordoche Baptist Church then at the Chapel on the Campus in Baton Rouge where he worshipped for 32 years. His love for God gave him a tender heart and a true desire to be a mentor to many and he was most thankful for the opportunities God gave him to do that. He proudly served his community as a member on the Levee Board for the Atchafalaya Levee District and was then elected as president of that board for several years. Additionally, he served his community as Chairman of the Pointe Coupee parish Fire Protection District #4 and was a member of the Board of Directors for the bank of New Roads. He achieved a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from USL (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) in 1968 and worked side by side with his twin brother as a farmer for many years before joining him at LO-VAC, Inc. where they continued to work together every day. It's difficult to summarize him but we knew him as a man of great integrity, a true man of his word, he was generous, kind hearted, loving, wise, a great provider and the ultimate protector of those he knew and loved. One of his passions was sharing his love of the outdoors with those who didn't have the opportunity themselves. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Danva Lewis Orillion; three daughters Joni Orillion Roubique and husband Jed, Joanna Orillion Dickinson and husband Matt and Shelly Rey Orillion Madison and husband Eric; his grandchildren; Luke Orillion, Erica Madison and husband Tyler, Sarah Dickinson Malcombe and husband Pete, Jake, Luke and Wade Roubique and Daniel Dickinson. He is survived by his brother J. Layne Orillion and wife Kathy, sisters Judy Hunt and husband Jay, Gail Bruetting and husband Werner, brother-in-law Stan Lewis and fiancé Kim Shaw, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and Christen LeBlanc whom he loved as a son. He is proceeded in death by his parents Howard Joseph Orillion and Margie Escue Orillion and niece Julie Hunt Perez. Memorial service date to be determined.

