Our beloved father Hagen C. Harelson, 61, passed away at his home in Maurepas on July 20, 2019. He was the widower of our beloved mother Sharon L Harelson whom he spent more than 30 years with. He was born in Baton Rouge. He was the son of the late Charles and Rita M. Harelson. He attended Southeastern Louisiana University and was retired from Exxon. He loved to cook for his family, he was an avid sportsman, loving his Saints and LSU Tigers. He loved golfing and boating with his family and friends. Hagen spent his retired years reading and he loved playing music on his bass guitar. He taught us many life lessons throughout the years, like having a strong work ethic, keeping priorities straight and being a person of your word. Hagen was so loved and in turn he loved us. He set the bar high for how a husband should love his wife. We will never forget these lessons. He is survived by his 2 children, Resi VanAtta and Derrick VanAtta and wife Donna, grandchildren, Alyssa Fouse and husband Mitchell, Corey Gremillion, and Chance VanAtta, great-grandchildren, Cadence VanAtta, Caleigh Ardoin, Gavin Fouse and Reese Fouse, brother, Robbie Harelson and wife Joanne, nephews, Chad and Jason Harelson, and his special loving aunt, Elaine Sibley. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon L. Harelson and parents, Charles H. and Rita M. Harelson. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 27, 2019