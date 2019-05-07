In Loving Memory, Hal William Gould, 59, of Baton Rouge, La., born on February 24, 1960, passed away on April 29, 2019 of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his father Dr. Alfred "Doc" Gould & mother Barbara Gould, & his son Benjamin Gould. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Jennifer Thomas and sons Benjamin & Parker; Melissa Walkup, husband Ray, and sons Barker & Brecken; Chancellor Gould; Samantha Prest, husband James, and daughter Sapphire; and Anita Vargas, husband Javier, and daughter Sienna; and his brothers and nieces & nephews: Ray Gould; Brooks Gould, wife Linda, and children Bradley, Hunter & Lauren; Harley Gould and partner Phillip Butler; David Gould and children Madison (and husband Jacob), Connor, & Olivia. A memorial service will be held June 8, 2019, at The Baton Rouge SDA Church on Jones Creek Rd., at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly donate in Hal's honor to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an organization close to Hal's heart and involvement, as well as his children.