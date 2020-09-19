My memory of Hallie is one of a true southern belle; sweet hospitality, always eager to help others and seemed to have a love of learning. Her ancestry skills and historical information were tremendous. Her love of her family was of utmost importance. I’m so thankful that I knew her as my boss’ wife first, but later as my friend. She blessed my life in many ways and I’m truly grateful having known and loved her. My deepest sympathy to Kevin, Jamie and Shawn as they say their final goodbye to Mom here, knowing they will join her again in heaven! A life well lived Ms Hallie!

Tina Coleman

Friend