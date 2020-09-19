Hallie Loy McCarter passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020. She was born in 1934 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Lurline Millican Loy and O. Fred Loy. After growing up in Baton Rouge and graduating from Baton Rouge High School, she attended university at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She taught school in Louisiana and Texas for many years and was proud to be a third-generation educator in her family, which started in 1891 when her grandmother began teaching. She married E. Dale McCarter in 1960 in Baton Rouge at the First United Methodist Church. She and Dale have three sons: Kevin, Jamie, and Shawn McCarter. She lived in Pampa and Electra, Texas and Hobbs, New Mexico before moving to Midland, Texas with her family in 1969. Hallie was active in the Methodist Church in all the places she lived, teaching 7th grade Sunday school classes. She was a den mother for all of her boys' activities in Cub Scouts and helped tremendously with fund raising activities for Boy Scout Troop 160 where her sons participated. She was also an alumnus of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and very active in Panhellenic, Midland County Republican Women (as Secretary, Vice President and President), Daughters of the American Revolution, United States Daughters of 1812, and Daughters of the Confederacy. Most of all, she was kind and well loved by many. She easily made friends, many lifelong and spanning great distances. She was always giving gifts or hosting events for friends and acquaintances. All were welcome in her home. Survivors include her sons Kevin McCarter of Uruguay, Jamie McCarter and wife Margie and family of Midland, Texas, Shawn McCarter of Castle Rock, Colorado, and sister-in-law Sandra Loy and two nephews Stephan and wife Shari Loy and Cliff Loy of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years E. Dale McCarter, her younger brother O. Fred Loy of Baton Rouge, her niece Leslie Lurline Loy, and Kelle Anne Mobley McCarter, wife of her youngest son Shawn. A visitation was held at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A memorial service was held at the First United Methodist Church in Midland on Friday September 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Partners Sunday School Class. Interment, alongside the ashes of her husband E. Dale McCarter, will occur at a future date in Deerford, Louisiana in the Tucker Cemetery, where five generations of her ancestors are buried. The family requests memorials be directed to the Hospice of Midland, PO Box 2621, Midland, TX 79702. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.